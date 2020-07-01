Passed away peacefully at Soldiers Memorial Hospital on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved and cherished husband of Ann Marie (nee Goodings), celebrated 55 years together this year. Loving father of Gordon (Hazel) Alexander of Ariss, and Jennifer (Harry) Stegenga. Dear grandfather to Ian, Simon and Sophie. Predeceased by his brother Richard. Chuck will be missed by his family and many friends who appreciated his passion for singing and penchant for storytelling; his leadership and organization; his sense of humour and joy of life. Chuck was a lifetime employee of the Toronto-Dominion Bank (now TD Canada Trust). He held a number of branch postings throughout Ontario and retired after 39 years of dedicated service. Chuck had a life-long involvement with the Barbershop Harmony Society and sang as a member of numerous choruses in the province. He was a past president of the Ontario District Barbershop Harmony Society and twice honoured with the Ontario Barbershopper of the Year award. The family is extremely grateful to the ICU medical team at Soldiers Memorial. Cremation has taken place. Out of respect for our family and friends, because of the current public health crisis, a private family service will be held while a Celebration of Life may be planned at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Chuck may be made to Sing Canada Harmony at singcanadaharmony.ca or through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street E, Orillia (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 1, 2020.