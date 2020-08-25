It is with great sadness that the family of Charles Walter Edwin (Joe) Jardine announces his peaceful passing on Friday, August 21, 2020 at GBGH, at the age of 77 years. He was a loving brother to Nancy and his brother-in-law Keith, a proud uncle to Mike Porritt, Jeff (Sue) Porritt and Wendy (Bryan) Hendry. He loved spending time with his great nieces and nephews Theah, Lucah, Olivia, Owen, James and Jack. Joe will be remembered for his big heart, boisterous laugh and love of all things related to lakers and the great lakes. A big thanks to his care workers from Bayshore Healthcare and the wonderful doctors and nurses in the ICU at GBGH for their care and compassion. Memorial donations in memory of Joe can be made to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca