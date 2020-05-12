Charles Wm. Randall HOLLWEY
On May 6th, at the age of 66, Randy lost his year-long battle with cancer. Dear son of Ross Hollwey (predeceased) and Peggy Dysart. Husband and best friend of Lisa Robinsky. He was much loved by aunts Shirley Meech (predeceased), Betty Busby and their families; in-laws Elli Kester, Susie & Chris Cunningham. Randy was creative, always working with his hands, building, writing and painting, and, luckily for us, most inspired in the kitchen. He was so grateful to his many friends who made his life so rich and full and helped and supported him through this past year. Hopefully we will get together soon to celebrate his life somewhere near the water...his favorite place to be. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society, would be greatly appreciated by the family. To share a memory or leave a condolence message, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on May 12, 2020.
