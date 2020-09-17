1/
Charlotte Beatrice GERDES
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of our mother Charlotte Gerdes. In her 99th year on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 with her family by her side. Predeceased by her husband John Frederick Gerdes. Mother of Sandra (predeceased); Carol (William Baetsen); Wendy (Donald Parliament); John (Mary Wise); June (the late Ian Beard); Nancy (Norman Latour); and Jayson. Much loved by 18 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. Mom resided in Midland, Ontario for over 40 years and took a very active role volunteering in a number of community organizations including: Askennonia as a member of the Board of Directors; Huron Park Public School's reading program; Midland Senior Council; MacLean and Hunter Television operating the camera, the sound board and was involved in producing a show called Senior Magazine; and Hospice Huronia visiting committee. Private family internment will take place in St. Philip's Anglican Church, Etobicoke. The family wish to thank the Management and staff of Georgian Bay Seniors Lodge along with CCAC for care they have given our mom over the last several months. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at GBGH. And a special thank you to Hospice Huronia Tomkins House staff and volunteers for the exceptional care and love they showed our mom and family in her final days. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Askennonian Senior Centre or Hospice Huronia Tomkins House would be appreciated. Memorial condolences may be made at www.nichollsfuneral.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 16, 2020
My sincere condolences to the entire Gerdes family. Your mother/grandmother was a wonderful woman. Rest in peace Mrs.Gerdes
Jeff Baker
Friend
