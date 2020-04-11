|
|
It is with heartfelt sadness that his family announces the sudden passing of Chris K. Dorevich, on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020. He will forever be missed by his loving wife Bonnie, his son Alex and his wife Autumn, his brother John and his wife Lily, as well as several nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his much loved grandsons, Christopher, Everett and Harrison who have brought immeasurable joy and laughter to his life. Upon graduating from McMaster University, Chris began an extensive career with the TDSB. He moved through the system, teaching various grades and subjects and becoming principal of several diverse Toronto schools. Chris was a rabidly loyal Maple Leafs fan who held seasons tickets for over 60 years. He attended as many home games as possible often in the company of his son Alex. In addition to his love of skiing, Chris was an avid golfer and curler. It was through these sporting activities that he developed lifelong friendships. He will be missed and always remembered. Chris spent his last few months at the Leacock Care Centre in Orillia. The attention he received there was far beyond the expectations of his family. They wish to express their heartfelt thanks to the outstanding staff for providing a warm and happy atmosphere for him. A gathering of Chris' friends and family will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the Orillia SPCA would be appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home (705) 325-2231.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 11, 2020