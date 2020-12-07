1/1
Chris KRUYF
Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 50, of Coldwater. Cherished and loved companion of Summer Davey. Beloved son of Hank and the late Eva. Loved brother of Sherrie Fournier (Karl), and Rick Kruyf (Rachael). Dear uncle of Brittany, Ashley, Teo, Mackenzie, and Grace. Will be missed by Heather and Rick Davey. Chris was the owner of Grumpy Bear Property Care. At the request of the family, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you pick up the phone and share memories of Chris with a friend. Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Dec. 7, 2020.
