|
|
Passed away suddenly in Angus, in his 43rd year. Loved son of Wayne and the late Donna. Loving brother of Paul (Anne), predeceased by Richard. Proud and loving father of Coco. Loved grandson of Norma Noye. Dear friend of Keri McArthur. Chris will be missed by his aunts, uncles and cousins and the many friends who knew him. Cremation has taken place. Donations in memory of Chris are to a Trust Fund for Coco. To make a donation cheques are made payable to "Wayne Noye in trust for Coco" or deposit to account 20406500883 TD Bank Alliston, or drop your donation off at Drury Funeral Centre,519 Victoria St.E., Alliston 705-435-3535.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 24, 2020