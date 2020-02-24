Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Noye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Noye

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris Noye Obituary
Passed away suddenly in Angus, in his 43rd year. Loved son of Wayne and the late Donna. Loving brother of Paul (Anne), predeceased by Richard. Proud and loving father of Coco. Loved grandson of Norma Noye. Dear friend of Keri McArthur. Chris will be missed by his aunts, uncles and cousins and the many friends who knew him. Cremation has taken place. Donations in memory of Chris are to a Trust Fund for Coco. To make a donation cheques are made payable to "Wayne Noye in trust for Coco" or deposit to account 20406500883 TD Bank Alliston, or drop your donation off at Drury Funeral Centre,519 Victoria St.E., Alliston 705-435-3535.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -