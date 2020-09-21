1/1
Christian Zane Austin Swales
Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 18. Christian, beloved son of Ryan and Kathy Swales. Loving brother of Melissa and Zachary. Cherished grandson of Graham and Beverley Swales and Terry and Florence Allison. Great-grandson of Barbara Swales. Loved nephew of Barbara (Robert), Dave (Pat), Jim (Jennie), Della (Derek), Kim (David), Katie, TJ (Brooke). Dear cousin of Max, Alex, Allison, Nathan and Kevin. Visitation will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Guardian Angels, 115 West St. N., Orillia on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, donations to charity of your choice in Christian's name would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 21, 2020.
