Christine Vickers
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Christine Vickers on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 69. Christine leaves behind her loving husband of 49 years, Brian Vickers. Dear sister to Joe Sadowski (Sue). She will be fondly remembered by her nephews; Michael (Laura), Mark (Nicole) and Matthew (Stephanie). Great-aunt to John, Jenna Grace and Gianna. Chris will be truly missed by her family and her many close friends. Regretfully, there will be no celebration of life at this time due to Covid 19 restrictions. Cremation has taken place. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
