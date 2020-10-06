Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Chris Simis at the age of 46 devoted husband of Melodie Simis. Chris is also survived by his parents Bill and Lynn Simis. Friend and brother of Kevin (Rachaelle) Simis. Fun loving uncle of Christian, Dusti, Drew and Grace. Chris will also be remembered by his many friends. Chris had a passion for Algonquin Park so if desired memorial donations to Friends of Algonquin would be appreciated by the family. A private family service has been held. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through www.adamsfuneralhome.ca
.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 6, 2020.