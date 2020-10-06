1/1
Christopher Blaine SIMIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Chris Simis at the age of 46 devoted husband of Melodie Simis. Chris is also survived by his parents Bill and Lynn Simis. Friend and brother of Kevin (Rachaelle) Simis. Fun loving uncle of Christian, Dusti, Drew and Grace. Chris will also be remembered by his many friends. Chris had a passion for Algonquin Park so if desired memorial donations to Friends of Algonquin would be appreciated by the family. A private family service has been held. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through www.adamsfuneralhome.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved