Passed away suddenly on July 29,2020. Born in Markdale Ontario on March 27, 1952 the eldest son of Jim and Marie (Blakey) Monaghan. Brother of Kathy (Dennis) Kuz of Chatham and Ron (Terry) of Duntroon. Survived by nieces Sally, Kimberley, Rhonda and Karen and by his great-nieces and nephews and uncles, aunts and cousins. A graveside ceremony and interment will take place at the Maxwell Cemetery, Maxwell, Ontario, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. Charitable donations may be directed to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
. Funeral arrangements courtesy of Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home, Stayner Chapel, Stayner, Ontario. To sign Chris' book of memories or leave a message of condolence please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com