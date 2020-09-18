1/1
Christopher John Lee Collingbourne
1965-09-12 - 2020-09-16
Passed away at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 55. Proud father of Alex of Calgary and Ciara of Waterloo. Loving son of Mary Anne & Ron Collingbourne. Dear brother to David of London, Gerry of Barrie, John of Barrie, and Anne Marie of Barrie. Chris lived his first 7 years in Montreal, before his family relocated to Barrie in 1972. He attended St. John Vianney Elementary (Barrie), Innisdale Collegiate (Barrie), and graduated from Laurentian University (Sudbury). During school breaks Chris worked at BP Canada (Toronto) & Molson Brewery (Barrie) and then full time at Coca Cola and other retail marketing positions. Chris then spent the remainder of his career with TD Bank, Direct Investing (London, ON). Chris had a very active sporting life including but not limited to golf, hockey, soccer and football. He played and coached at all levels. He was part of the Innisdale football regional champions, Barrie minor soccer zone champions and won various hockey championships. He continued his love of hockey by refereeing at various levels in western Ontario, until his illness was diagnosed in April 2019. Chris was a happy, fun-loving, people person with a heart of gold and a very generous nature. He always put his family, friends and co-workers first. He went the extra mile to help in local charities and participate in his community. He was a coach, mentor and leader who left a lasting impression on everyone with his wit, humour and good natured approach to life. He will be greatly missed by one and all. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Catholic Church 13 Baldwin Lane, Barrie on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1 o'clock p.m. with visitation from 12 p.m. Due to restrictions imposed by the government we ask that immediate family and close friends only attend the interment at St. Mary's Cemetery following the Funeral Mass. We regret that there will be no reception due to the pandemic. Memorial donations to Hospice Simcoe would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.adamsfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 18, 2020.
