Passed away at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Cherished mother of Sheena (James Armstrong) and Crystal LePage. Loving grandmother of Caitlin, Brandon, Cody, Ryker, Axel, Raina, Calysta, Dexter, Lexa and Bowie. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Loreen Sallows. Dear sister of Karen Ripley, Holly Sallows, Heather Marion, Shane Sallows (Danielle), Sharon Woods, and the late Rodney Sallows and Jamie Sallows (survived by Shirley). She will be missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations to Whispering Hearts Horse Rescue would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca