Clara Audrey Leonard

Clara Audrey Leonard Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Woods Park Care Centre, Barrie on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Verne Leonard and the late Ernest Bolton. Loving mother of Daniel Leonard of Oro Station, Patricia Wong (Ray) of Barrie, Mary Nobes (Robert) of Cambridge, William Bolton of Barrie, Richard Bolton (Mary-Ann) of Calgary AB., Thomas Bolton (Donna) of Trout Creek, Daniel Bolton of Barrie, Rachel Bolton of Barrie, Steven Bolton (Trisha) of Tottenham, and Tena Meawasige (Edward) of Cutler. Grandmother of 24 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and the extended Walsh family. Friends called at the Jennett Funeral & Cremation Centre 152 Bradford St., Barrie on Thursday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 7:00-9:00 p.m. Service was held on Friday, January 10, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 1:00 p.m. Spring interment Good Shepherd Anglican Cemetery, Wyebridge. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer Society or in Clara Audrey's memory. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 17, 2020
