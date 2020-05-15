Clarence Bechta (Clare the Plumber), owner of Clare's Plumbing in Orillia for 35 years, passed away peacefully at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on May 11, 2020 in his 81st year. Clare was a passionate outdoorsman, fisherman, and hunter. Beloved husband of Ellen Bechta (nee McCoombs) for 54 years. Cherished father of Barry Bechta and Melinda Baker (nee Bechta) (Paul). Loving grandfather of Sydney Phillips and Gryphon Phillips. Dear brother of Joe Bechta (Dorothy), the late Patricia Simpson (Gary), Judy Ross (the late Ron) and June Enger. Clare will be missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends, and will be remembered for his friendship and humour. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation may be made through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street E. Orillia, ON L3V 1L1, (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 15, 2020.