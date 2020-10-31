It is with broken hearts that the family of Claude Charles Joseph MARCHILDON, 62, announce his passing peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, ending a 5-year courageous battle against Colorectal Cancer. Claude is survived by his loving wife Gail (Meech) and their children Andrea Bridges (John Allen) and grandchildren Brooke and Jay, Adam Contois (Jess), Patrick Marchildon (Samantha), Madelaine Marchildon (Tyler), Jacqueline Marchildon (Chris) and Jordan Robillard. Claude is also survived by his siblings Rébecca Marchildon (Doug), Bibianne LeGros (Marc), Blaise Marchildon, Daniel Marchildon (Micheline), Gilles Marchildon (Gord) and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Ann (Newell) as well as Claude's parents, Méranda (Quesnelle) and Lionel Marchildon. Born in Penetanguishene, Claude was a graduate of P.S.S. and went on to obtain his Civil Engineering degree from the University of Toronto where he developed a lifelong friendship and bond with many. Until his early retirement last year, Claude's highly successful career in business spanned almost 4 decades including stints as the Vice President of Schneider Electric Canada, the Director of the Canadian Standards Association (CSA), Ceridian, NEBBS, Frankie Kindred and was a highly respected Certified Financial Planner with SunLife Financial before retirement. Fate reconnected him with his high school sweetheart Gail almost 21 years later and they spent 20 wonderful married years together, blending their beautiful children into a wonderful family he was so immensely proud of. They enjoyed many wonderful skiing vacations globally, hiking, boating, extensive travel to Switzerland, France, Greece, the Southern US, Mexico and the Caribbean. Claude was a committed and dedicated volunteer in the community. He chaired the North Simcoe Citizens Health Care Steering Committee (CHSC), as well as he sat on the board of the Huronia Community Foundations. Claude was also a past member of the Club Richelieu. An eternally optimistic Leafs fan, Claude loved, followed and played numerous sports, most notably squash. A celebration of life will take place in the coming months. We are most grateful for the care that we have received from the following Sunnybrook staff: Drs. Yoo-Joung Ko, Shady Ashamalla, Natalie Coburn, Calvin Law and Nurse Practitioner, Christina Y Kim. We considered all these wonderful folks our family, we loved and respected each and everyone. We know Claude would have wanted donations to be made in their honour, so we ask that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Mr. Claude Marchildon to the GI Site Group at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Your gift will support the work of this incredible team and help advance colorectal cancer research and care. Friends and family can make their donation via Sunnybrook Foundation by phone 416-480-4483 (from Monday to Friday between 10AM and 4PM), web https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/claudemarchildon
or mail: c/o Sunnybrook Foundation 2075 Bayview Avenue, KGW01 Toronto, Ontario M4N 3M5