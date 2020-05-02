Claydon Hill Plater, of Kincardine and formerly of Wasaga Beach, passed away peacefully at the South Bruce Grey Hospital-Kincardine, with his son by his side, on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of the late Helen Plater (née Brown), just two months ago, on February 27th, 2020. Dear father of Howie (Vicki) Plater of Barrie and Patti (Jack) Hawboldt of Kincardine. Loving grandfather of Tricia (Marc) Paquette, Rachel (Jesse) Barrette and great-grandfather of Charlotte Grace Barrette. Also missed by sisters-in-law Mary (Dick) Prosser, Peggy (Dave) Wilson as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his grandson Dustin Plater, sister Orma Burnside and in-laws Martin Burnside and Neal and Joan Brown. Memorial donations to the Christian Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Special thanks to Dr.Soong for all your kindness, patience and loving support in taking such good care of Dad. He really appreciated you! Thanks to the loving care from the nursing and dietary staff for all your help and support during Dad's numerous hospital stays. Thank you also to Fran for going over and above while caring for Dad. Portrait and memorial online at www.daveylinklaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 2, 2020.