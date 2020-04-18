Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penetanguishene Funeral Home
155 Main St
Penetanguishene, ON L9M 1L7
(705) 549-3155
Resources
More Obituaries for Clement Gignac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clement Gignac

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clement Gignac Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Manor on Friday, April 17, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Rita Gignac (nee Gregoire). Loving father of Richard (Angela), Anita Playne (Jack), Marie Gilchrist (Jim), Louis, Anne Gignac (Aime), Luke (Anita), Robert (Monique). Joseph (Mary) and predeceased by Patrick, Michael and Bernard. Pepere of 21, and grand pepere of many. Brother of Theresa Kozma, Bertha Zunker, Marie Stiver, Sister Mary-Anna, and predeceased by Joseph, Paul, Gerard and Lucille Colin. Son of the late Celestin and Anna Gignac (nee Moreau). Clement will be sadly missed by extended family and friends. A private visitation was held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home. A burial service will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery at a later date. If desired, donations to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clement's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -