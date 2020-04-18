|
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Manor on Friday, April 17, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Rita Gignac (nee Gregoire). Loving father of Richard (Angela), Anita Playne (Jack), Marie Gilchrist (Jim), Louis, Anne Gignac (Aime), Luke (Anita), Robert (Monique). Joseph (Mary) and predeceased by Patrick, Michael and Bernard. Pepere of 21, and grand pepere of many. Brother of Theresa Kozma, Bertha Zunker, Marie Stiver, Sister Mary-Anna, and predeceased by Joseph, Paul, Gerard and Lucille Colin. Son of the late Celestin and Anna Gignac (nee Moreau). Clement will be sadly missed by extended family and friends. A private visitation was held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home. A burial service will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery at a later date. If desired, donations to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 18, 2020