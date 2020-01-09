Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
Resources
More Obituaries for Cliff RICHARDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cliff RICHARDSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cliff RICHARDSON Obituary
Cliff Richardson passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on January 3, 2020. Son of Mary and Harry Richardson, brother and best friend to Earl and Ken. Cliff was married to Marleen for 63 years and was a loving father to Susan (Fred Enns), Wendy and Tim. He was adored for his fun, loving spirit by his 6 grandchildren and their partners and 6 great grandchildren. Known for his "fix it" mentality, his barefoot waterskiing skills and his ever present jean jacket, Cliff will be sorely missed by those that were lucky enough to know and love him. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family ceremony will occur at a later date. In Cliff's memory donations may be made to the Lung Association. Friends may visit Cliff's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cliff's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -