Cliff Richardson passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on January 3, 2020. Son of Mary and Harry Richardson, brother and best friend to Earl and Ken. Cliff was married to Marleen for 63 years and was a loving father to Susan (Fred Enns), Wendy and Tim. He was adored for his fun, loving spirit by his 6 grandchildren and their partners and 6 great grandchildren. Known for his "fix it" mentality, his barefoot waterskiing skills and his ever present jean jacket, Cliff will be sorely missed by those that were lucky enough to know and love him. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family ceremony will occur at a later date. In Cliff's memory donations may be made to the Lung Association. Friends may visit Cliff's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com