1/1
Clifford Barry SOWARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford Barry Soward, born February 12 1960, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 surrounded by his family in the ICU at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. Barry, loving husband of Heather (McLeod) of 37 years and proud father of Rebecca (Sam) Pauls and Jack Soward all of Collingwood. He has been the happiest Pappy to Gabe and Austen Pauls. Beloved son of Joan & Jim Harrison of Collingwood and Robert Soward of Toronto. Brother to Cathy Maecker (George Marron), Jill (Blair) Blackie, Jennifer Soward (Paul Guthrie) and Kelly (Charlie) Retter. Cherished son-in-law of Betty and predeceased by father-in-law Don McLeod. The fun-loving brother-in-law of Dawnna & Stan Towers, Lynda & Barry Acton, Robert & Janice McLeod. Uncle Barry was a vibrant presence at family gatherings and engaged the tribe in lively discussions and debate. He will be missed by his 15 nieces and nephews. He is survived by his Aunt Jan (Mike) Currie of Fredericton NB and cousins Debbie and John Currie and John Sievert. Barry was a dedicated Leafs fan and as a 7 year old boy was in attendance when they won the Stanley cup in 1967. He coached hockey for Collingwood Minor Hockey for more than 15 years as his son progressed through the age divisions and continued for several years after Jack's hockey days came to an end. His enthusiasm for coaching will be remembered by legions of Collingwood hockey players and their parents. He loved things with motors - boats, mini-bikes, snowmobiles and especially trucks. He worked for most of his adult life in trucking and partnered with his father for many years doing long-haul for Jim's business Fairfield Distributing. He recently changed occupations and embraced milk production with his friend from his Junior Farmer days John Miller at Miller's Dairy. Barry loved animals and provided homes to numerous cats and dogs over the years. They always knew to hang out in the kitchen when Barry was making a meal. He became a pretty amazing cook and the "Grill Master" on the BBQ. Cremation will take place and a proper celebration will be arranged once conditions allow. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be considered to the Emergency Department at CGMH, the Intensive Care Unit at RVH or Georgian Triangle Humane Society in Barry's name. Friends may visit Barry's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved