Clifford Barry Soward, born February 12 1960, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 surrounded by his family in the ICU at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. Barry, loving husband of Heather (McLeod) of 37 years and proud father of Rebecca (Sam) Pauls and Jack Soward all of Collingwood. He has been the happiest Pappy to Gabe and Austen Pauls. Beloved son of Joan & Jim Harrison of Collingwood and Robert Soward of Toronto. Brother to Cathy Maecker (George Marron), Jill (Blair) Blackie, Jennifer Soward (Paul Guthrie) and Kelly (Charlie) Retter. Cherished son-in-law of Betty and predeceased by father-in-law Don McLeod. The fun-loving brother-in-law of Dawnna & Stan Towers, Lynda & Barry Acton, Robert & Janice McLeod. Uncle Barry was a vibrant presence at family gatherings and engaged the tribe in lively discussions and debate. He will be missed by his 15 nieces and nephews. He is survived by his Aunt Jan (Mike) Currie of Fredericton NB and cousins Debbie and John Currie and John Sievert. Barry was a dedicated Leafs fan and as a 7 year old boy was in attendance when they won the Stanley cup in 1967. He coached hockey for Collingwood Minor Hockey for more than 15 years as his son progressed through the age divisions and continued for several years after Jack's hockey days came to an end. His enthusiasm for coaching will be remembered by legions of Collingwood hockey players and their parents. He loved things with motors - boats, mini-bikes, snowmobiles and especially trucks. He worked for most of his adult life in trucking and partnered with his father for many years doing long-haul for Jim's business Fairfield Distributing. He recently changed occupations and embraced milk production with his friend from his Junior Farmer days John Miller at Miller's Dairy. Barry loved animals and provided homes to numerous cats and dogs over the years. They always knew to hang out in the kitchen when Barry was making a meal. He became a pretty amazing cook and the "Grill Master" on the BBQ. Cremation will take place and a proper celebration will be arranged once conditions allow. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be considered to the Emergency Department at CGMH, the Intensive Care Unit at RVH or Georgian Triangle Humane Society in Barry's name. Friends may visit Barry's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com