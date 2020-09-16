1/1
Clifford Douglas Niles
1942-10-27 - 2020-09-03
On September 3, 2020 Doug Niles unexpectedly travelled on his last journey at the age of 77. He was in Midland, Ontario at the time of his passing. Anyone who knew Doug knew he loved to travel. He would make frequent trips between his home in Ontario and Mission, Texas usually taking different routes each time so he could see more things. During those trips he would always stop in Baytown, Texas so he could spend hours watching the container ships sail by. This was his number 1 favourite thing to do. Texas will miss its honorary Texan. Doug was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Lillian (Bradbury) Niles and his son Stephen Niles. He is survived by his wife Maria "Lupe" Niles; his daughters Rhonda Niles of Port Athens, Ontario and Angela Dunson (Michael) of Baytown, Texas; step daughters Grace and Emily of Mission, Texas; grandchildren Nathan Niles, Breanna Bradshaw, Lucas Bradshaw, Holden Dunson, Gage Niles, Jacob Dunson and Brandan and Amy and brother Garth Niles of Coburg, Ontario. Due to Covid-19 and travel restrictions there is no information about a memorial service at this time. Memorial condolences may be made at www.nichollsfuneral.ca "I'll love you forever, I'll miss you for always, As long as I'm living, My Daddy you'll be"

Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 16, 2020.
