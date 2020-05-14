Clifford RUDYK
Born Easter Sunday April 9, 1950, Clifford passed away peacefully in his home on Friday May 8, 2020. A 41 year employee of CCL Container and avid bowler. Clifford is survived by his loving wife Janet, of over 42 years. Daughter Kristina and treasured grandson Tyler. His daughter Natasha, and her husband James. Brother John, and his wife Sharon. And sister Debbie. As well, as nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is just away camping in heavens hills. His oldest daughter Kristina will continue on to make the original periogie recipe from her paternal grandfather and great grandmother. His youngest daughter Natasha will continue to make the cabbage rolls. Memorial donations can be made to St. Paul's United Church, Midland Ontario. Service to be held at a later date. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on May 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
