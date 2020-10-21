Passed away Peacefully at his home in Alliston on Monday, October 19, 2020 in his 74th year. Loved companion of Theresa Labelle. Dear father of Corey Smith (Linda), Darren Smith (Jules). Loving grandfather of Melanie, Makayla, Savanah, Tyler and Justin. Brother of Arthur (Sandra), Reg (Inez), Tom (Marie). Clint will be fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends. A celebration of Clint's life will be planned for a later date. In his memory please make a donation to your local 4H group. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705-435-3535