Suddenly at his home on Wednesday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Clive Thomas, beloved husband of Susan Thomas. Loving father of Cerylan (Ivan) and Bronwen (Gord). Cherished Grandad of Matthew, Megan (Dakota) and Abiona. Great-grandad of Mason and Elijah. Step-father of Shaina (Ray) and Jeremy (Maryse) and Grandad of Nathaniel, Tristan, Ben and Carleigh. Fondly remembered by his many friends, his sailor buddies and extended family. A special thank you to the wonderful people from the Fire Department, Ambulance Attendants, Police Officers and the Nicholls Funeral Home staff for all your care, consideration and help during this difficult time. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home, Midland. Memorial condolences may be made at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 11, 2020.