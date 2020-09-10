1/1
Colette Hickey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our cherished Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother passed away on August 27th at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital. She is predeceased by Peter (1995), her husband of 38 years. Mom was born in St. Charles, Ontario on January 22, 1937 to the late Frank and Lina (Lemieux) Laforge. Our Mother is survived by her two children: Louise of Collingwood, Ontario, and Hector (Marcia) also of Collingwood. She was much loved by her four Granddaughters: Stephanie (Patrick), Roxanne (Curtis), Laura (Darshan) and Kathryn (Patrick). She is loved by her two Great Granddaughters: Mila and Anna-Grace. Her brothers, sisters and many nieces and nephews will miss her. Our parents spent many a summer enjoying the farm on the Ottawa River. Mom loved to golf, sew, knit and garden; she had a beautiful rock garden next to Mickey Mouse Hill in Copper Cliff. Mom was an avid curler and represented Northern Ontario at the Senior Nationals in 1999. She was a proud member of the 8 Ender Club. She loved to travel with her family and of course she enjoyed the many trips she took with her sisters. Through all the tough times that she endured Inclusion Body Myositis, she always had a brave face, a positive outlook, and a good sense of humour. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, it has been a challenge to plan both a liturgical and life celebration to honour Mom. Consequently, there will be no funeral home visitation. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and can be streamed from christthekinglive.com. Family and friends are welcome to attend the interment, at 11 o'clock at the St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Lively Ontario (350 Municipal Road 15). Please note that public health guidelines restrict the gathering for the outdoor interment to 100 people. A celebration of Mom's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Colette's memory be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or The Canadian Cancer Society. Donations and online condolences can be made at Fawcett Funeral Homes Limited www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved