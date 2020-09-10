Colette Hickey

Our cherished Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother passed away on August 27th at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital. She is predeceased by Peter (1995), her husband of 38 years. Mom was born in St. Charles, Ontario on January 22, 1937 to the late Frank and Lina (Lemieux) Laforge. Our Mother is survived by her two children: Louise of Collingwood, Ontario, and Hector (Marcia) also of Collingwood. She was much loved by her four Granddaughters: Stephanie (Patrick), Roxanne (Curtis), Laura (Darshan) and Kathryn (Patrick). She is loved by her two Great Granddaughters: Mila and Anna-Grace. Her brothers, sisters and many nieces and nephews will miss her. Our parents spent many a summer enjoying the farm on the Ottawa River. Mom loved to golf, sew, knit and garden; she had a beautiful rock garden next to Mickey Mouse Hill in Copper Cliff. Mom was an avid curler and represented Northern Ontario at the Senior Nationals in 1999. She was a proud member of the 8 Ender Club. She loved to travel with her family and of course she enjoyed the many trips she took with her sisters. Through all the tough times that she endured Inclusion Body Myositis, she always had a brave face, a positive outlook, and a good sense of humour. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, it has been a challenge to plan both a liturgical and life celebration to honour Mom. Consequently, there will be no funeral home visitation. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. and can be streamed from christthekinglive.com
. Family and friends are welcome to attend the interment, at 11 o'clock at the St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Lively Ontario (350 Municipal Road 15). Please note that public health guidelines restrict the gathering for the outdoor interment to 100 people. A celebration of Mom's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Colette's memory be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or The Canadian Cancer Society
. Donations and online condolences can be made at Fawcett Funeral Homes Limited www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com