Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Emms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Emms

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colin Emms Obituary
Passed away on December 13, 2019 at Hospice Georgian triangle - Campbell House in Collingwood after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Chris (Christina) for over 40 years. Loving father of Julian and Sean. Cherished grandfather of Jaime, Scott, Brooke, Owen, Mackenzie, Melissa, Sean and Jackson. Colin will also be missed by his daughter in laws Alison, Lisa and Debra. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Colin's life will follow in the spring. Arrangements entrusted in Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel. If desired, donations to the Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation - Campbell House would be appreciated by his family. To sign Colin's Book of Memories, please visit http://www.carruthersdavidson.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -