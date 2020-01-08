|
Passed away on December 13, 2019 at Hospice Georgian triangle - Campbell House in Collingwood after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Chris (Christina) for over 40 years. Loving father of Julian and Sean. Cherished grandfather of Jaime, Scott, Brooke, Owen, Mackenzie, Melissa, Sean and Jackson. Colin will also be missed by his daughter in laws Alison, Lisa and Debra. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Colin's life will follow in the spring. Arrangements entrusted in Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel. If desired, donations to the Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation - Campbell House would be appreciated by his family. To sign Colin's Book of Memories, please visit http://www.carruthersdavidson.com