|
|
It is with heavy and broken hearts the family announce the passing of beloved mother, best friend and teacher Connie Vivian. Connie passed peacefully at home on Thursday, March 26, 2020 with her children by her side. Cherished mother to Kyle and Carlene Vivian, loved daughter to Gina and Bill Barnes (predeceased) and Allan Vivian (predeceased), dearest sister to Carla Williams, Dan Vivian (predeceased), Heather and Lisa Barnes. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and students alike. Knowing she was effecting change in the lives of her students was all she needed to put a smile on her face. She loved her work and the children she worked with loved her. Connie loved and respected everyone she met. Connie enjoyed spending time with her dogs at our cottage, looking up at the stars. She loved listening to Kyle's music and going to the barn with Carlene. We miss you mom, and we love you more than all the stars in the sky. As she requested, cremation has taken place. The family plans a celebration of life at a later date. At this time an email has been set up for any memories, pictures and stories anyone has to share about Connie (Ms.Vivian) [email protected] Arrangements entrusted to the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St., N., Orillia.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 31, 2020