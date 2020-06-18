Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Soldier's Memorial Hospital Orillia, at the age of 90. Loving partner of Jim Snider. Mother of Robert Michael Main and James William Main (predeceased) and stepmother to Bill Snider (Natash), Jeannene Cryderman (Cory Stefanick) and Jim Jr. Snider (predeceased) (Tracy). Cherished grandmother of Amanda Stewart (James), William Main, Corey Main (predeceased), Joy Main and great grandmother of Emily Stewart, Jimmy Stewart, Kolton Snache, Will Main and Marshal Main. Following cremation, a private family service will take place. Interment: Will be held on Saturday June 27th, at 11:00 a.m. at Cooper's Falls Free Methodist Church Cemetery. If desired memorial donations to the Sharing Place Food Centre would be gratefully appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Mundell Funeral Home. Messages of condolence welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 18, 2020.