Constance Leila "Connie" MAIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Soldier's Memorial Hospital Orillia, at the age of 90. Loving partner of Jim Snider. Mother of Robert Michael Main and James William Main (predeceased) and stepmother to Bill Snider (Natash), Jeannene Cryderman (Cory Stefanick) and Jim Jr. Snider (predeceased) (Tracy). Cherished grandmother of Amanda Stewart (James), William Main, Corey Main (predeceased), Joy Main and great grandmother of Emily Stewart, Jimmy Stewart, Kolton Snache, Will Main and Marshal Main. Following cremation, a private family service will take place. Interment: Will be held on Saturday June 27th, at 11:00 a.m. at Cooper's Falls Free Methodist Church Cemetery. If desired memorial donations to the Sharing Place Food Centre would be gratefully appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Mundell Funeral Home. Messages of condolence welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved