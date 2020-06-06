Constance Mildred Bishop Barnes (née) BISHOP
Born September 9, 1929 to Ernest and Edith Barnes. Predeceased by husband Clayton Burnes Bishop and brother Monte Barnes. Survived by her sons Larry, Paul, Terry and her daughters-in-law Teresa and Kim. Grandmother of T.J, Justin, Jacob, Robyn, Michelle, and great-grandmother of Layla, Mathieu, Brooklynn, Emmy, Kylie, Blake, Everlee, Lorrayne, Caroline, Brad, Bennett. Also survived by her nieces and nephews Shelly, Calvin, Tanis, Donny, Lorraine and many more. Constance was called home May 31, 2020. She will be missed by many. Burial has taken place at Barrie Union Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie.


Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 6, 2020.
