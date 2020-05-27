Cora Frances STEPHENSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Barrie, ON passed away peacefully at Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie on Wednesday, May 13th 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved Wife of the late Gerald. Loving Mother of the late Gary (Shirley) and the late Arthur. Cherished Grandmother of the late Mark, Mary Ann and Kathy (Brent). Dear Great-Grandmother of Zoey, Brody, Caleb and Shayla. Cora will be sadly missed and always fondly remembered by her relatives and friends. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 20th 2020 from 12noon until the time of funeral service at 1:00pm Interment at Memorial Gardens-Breslau, ON As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Owen Hill Care Community Centre in Barrie would be appreciated by the family. For more information, or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit our website at www.bridgefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steven R. Bridge Funeral Home
207 Mill Street
Angus, ON L0M 1B0
(705) 424-1114
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved