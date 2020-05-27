of Barrie, ON passed away peacefully at Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie on Wednesday, May 13th 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved Wife of the late Gerald. Loving Mother of the late Gary (Shirley) and the late Arthur. Cherished Grandmother of the late Mark, Mary Ann and Kathy (Brent). Dear Great-Grandmother of Zoey, Brody, Caleb and Shayla. Cora will be sadly missed and always fondly remembered by her relatives and friends. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 20th 2020 from 12noon until the time of funeral service at 1:00pm Interment at Memorial Gardens-Breslau, ON As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Owen Hill Care Community Centre in Barrie would be appreciated by the family. For more information, or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit our website at www.bridgefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 27, 2020.