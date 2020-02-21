Home

Cornelia (Nellie) Petti


On February 12, 2020, Nellie, age 85, passed suddenly at her home in Wasaga Beach, Ontario. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Petti (2014), and sister to Gordon (2001), Bram (Pat), Marinus (1945), and Leo (Margaret). Nellie was a devoted and loving mother to Keith (Joan), Douglas (Karey), and Yvonne (Steven), and will be remembered fondly by her grandchildren, Samantha (Clayton), Jonas, Brett (Bridget), Katrina, Ciara, Sabrina (2002), Faith, and Serenity, and great grandchildren, Allie and Bailey. She will be remembered for her kind heart and the joy and laughter she brought to those around her. She loved deeply and she was deeply loved. Per Nellie's wishes, her ashes will be spread at the place she loved most, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 21, 2020
