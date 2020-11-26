It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of Corry Allsopp, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, at 97 years old. She went peacefully at Grove Park Home in Barrie, surrounded by her three daughters (virtually and in person.) Corry was born in Utrecht, the Netherlands on December 31, 1922 - the whole world celebrated her birthday every New Year's Eve! Mom was predeceased by the love of her life, our father Clare, whom she met during the Canadian liberation of Holland after WWII. She came to Canada as a war bride in 1946 and they settled in his hometown of Midland. Corry was well known for her incredible sense of humour and kept her family and many friends laughing with her antics and stories. She had many joys - reading, singing, dancing, gardening, painting, sewing, knitting, crosswords, and clothing - lots and lots of clothing (all on sale!) and jewelry, making up for her lack of nice things during the war. She moved to Barrie in the 90s and thoroughly enjoyed living in the city. She could out-walk anyone and many saw her charging along the waterfront or through the mall with her 'wheels.' She was a loving Nana to her grandchildren, Matthew, Evan (Brenna), Brian (Tabitha), and Shane (Bethany), great-grandmother to Matteo and was predeceased by her only granddaughter, Jenny. She was a much-loved aunt to her many Canadian nieces, nephews and their children, and her Dutch niece Ingrid (Wouter), and though she outlived all of her brothers and sisters in the Netherlands, they were always in her heart. Corry is survived by her beloved daughters, Wendy (Brian), Leslie (Markus) and Janet Michele (Timothy) who will all miss her terribly. Our family wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Grove Park Home in Barrie, and previously Heritage Place, for their exceptional care and compassion, and ask that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made in Corry's name to www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/grove-park-home-for-senior-citizens
. Cremation has taken place and a graveside ceremony will be held in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca