Craig Burns SARJEANT
Craig Burns Sarjeant passed away peacefully at home on September 22. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Ann (nee Cosman) and sons Todd (Shauna) and Kurtis (Susan). "Pops" to Samuel and Kealey (Todd) and Amy and Dylan (Kurtis). Brother to Ken (Susie) and uncle to Camille (Craig) and Rebecca (Trevor). Physically-distanced, outdoor visits took place from 12 - 4 p.m. on Sat, Sep 26 at Craig & Betty Ann's home. If desired, donations to a charity of your choice in Craig's name would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia.


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
