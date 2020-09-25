Craig Burns Sarjeant passed away peacefully at home on September 22. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Ann (nee Cosman) and sons Todd (Shauna) and Kurtis (Susan). "Pops" to Samuel and Kealey (Todd) and Amy and Dylan (Kurtis). Brother to Ken (Susie) and uncle to Camille (Craig) and Rebecca (Trevor). Physically-distanced, outdoor visits took place from 12 - 4 p.m. on Sat, Sep 26 at Craig & Betty Ann's home. If desired, donations to a charity of your choice
in Craig's name would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia.