If I could write a story, it would be the greatest ever told. Of a kind, caring, hard-working, loving man. Who had a heart of gold and was grand. I would write a million pages, but still wouldn't be able to say how much he did and all he gave, as he suffered deep within. He gave and gave right up to the very end, until he had nothing more to give. If I could write of all the reasons I fell in love with him, there aren't enough words or pages to hold them all within. If I could write a million pages, I still could not convey how deep my love is for this man and how much I miss him every single day. I will always cherish and remember our 3 years of dating, our 37 years of marriage, and over 40 years of all that this life dealt us. It was a wild rollercoaster ride, but I wouldn't have wanted to be on this ride with anyone else but you. It has been a privilege and honor that God has blessed me and our children with, to have known and shared our lives with such an amazing man. I will love you beyond forever, Craig McKee. Until we meet again. Your beloved Wife, Lorna McKee
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 12, 2020