It is with deep sadness that the family of Crystal Grove Lainey announce her passing on April 18, 2020. She fought a courageous battle with cancer, and passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 65. Crystal was born in Ohio, and moved to Stayner in high school where she met her lifelong soulmate Peter Lainey. Peter and Crystal attended Queen's University, married in 1981, and moved to Thornbury to start their life together. Crystal was a skilled and compassionate physiotherapist, who worked for over 20 years at the Meaford and Owen Sound Hospitals. She later transitioned to home care work for which she truly had a passion. She was well-known across the Grey-Bruce region as "Crystal the Physiotherapist". She was beloved and respected by all of her colleagues and patients, and will be sorely missed by the profession. Crystal had a genuine passion for helping those in need. For ten years, she answered weekend phone lines for Safe 'N Sound Owen Sound, helping people find shelter in a crisis. She was a passionate, integral member of the Blue Mountain Community Church; her faith was exemplary, steadfast and inspiring to those who knew her. She was an avid reader and gardener, loved to bake, and was never happier than when she was riding her bicycle. Above all else, Crystal was an incredible mother and wife; she gave absolutely everything to her family and she was the centre of their universe. Words cannot express how much Crystal will be missed by her devoted husband of 39 years Peter, her very special son Andrew, and her daughter Allison (Colin Matheson), who filled her life with pride and joy. Her granddaughter Lucy was the light of her life; Lucy will miss her Grandma's wisdom, baking and stories. Crystal is also survived by her brother William Grove (Meg Macintyre), and her adoring nieces Katie and Emma. She will be so dearly missed by her church family at Blue Mountain Community Church. As per Crystal's wishes, a celebration of life will take place as soon as circumstances allow for her loving family and friends to safely gather. Along with her volunteer work, Crystal also gave generously and faithfully to charity throughout her life. If so desired and as your expression of sympathy, donations in her name to Blue Mountain Community Church (Cheques Only Please), World Vision or Plan International may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9, or support your local library or food bank. Books and food were her language of love. www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 22, 2020