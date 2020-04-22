Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson Funeral Home
48 Boucher Street East
Meaford, ON N4L 1B9
(519) 538-1320
Resources
More Obituaries for Crystal LAINEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crystal Grove LAINEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Crystal Grove LAINEY Obituary
It is with deep sadness that the family of Crystal Grove Lainey announce her passing on April 18, 2020. She fought a courageous battle with cancer, and passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 65. Crystal was born in Ohio, and moved to Stayner in high school where she met her lifelong soulmate Peter Lainey. Peter and Crystal attended Queen's University, married in 1981, and moved to Thornbury to start their life together. Crystal was a skilled and compassionate physiotherapist, who worked for over 20 years at the Meaford and Owen Sound Hospitals. She later transitioned to home care work for which she truly had a passion. She was well-known across the Grey-Bruce region as "Crystal the Physiotherapist". She was beloved and respected by all of her colleagues and patients, and will be sorely missed by the profession. Crystal had a genuine passion for helping those in need. For ten years, she answered weekend phone lines for Safe 'N Sound Owen Sound, helping people find shelter in a crisis. She was a passionate, integral member of the Blue Mountain Community Church; her faith was exemplary, steadfast and inspiring to those who knew her. She was an avid reader and gardener, loved to bake, and was never happier than when she was riding her bicycle. Above all else, Crystal was an incredible mother and wife; she gave absolutely everything to her family and she was the centre of their universe. Words cannot express how much Crystal will be missed by her devoted husband of 39 years Peter, her very special son Andrew, and her daughter Allison (Colin Matheson), who filled her life with pride and joy. Her granddaughter Lucy was the light of her life; Lucy will miss her Grandma's wisdom, baking and stories. Crystal is also survived by her brother William Grove (Meg Macintyre), and her adoring nieces Katie and Emma. She will be so dearly missed by her church family at Blue Mountain Community Church. As per Crystal's wishes, a celebration of life will take place as soon as circumstances allow for her loving family and friends to safely gather. Along with her volunteer work, Crystal also gave generously and faithfully to charity throughout her life. If so desired and as your expression of sympathy, donations in her name to Blue Mountain Community Church (Cheques Only Please), World Vision or Plan International may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9, or support your local library or food bank. Books and food were her language of love. www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Crystal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -