Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke Funeral Home - Belleville
150 Church
Belleville, ON K8N 3B9
(613) 968-6968

D. Anne Peacock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
D. Anne Peacock Obituary
Peacefully with her family by her side at Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in her 88 year. Dear daughter of the late William and Alice Roberts. Beloved wife of Maurice Peacock. Loving mother of Bill Eaton (Anne), Charlene (Chris) Morandin, Shayne Eaton, Todd Eaton (late Rose), Malcolm Peacock (Sandra), Graham Peacock, Wendy Peacock Frail and the late Rhona Marie Eaton. Dear sister of Hazel Lewis (late Wilfred), Don Roberts (Pauline), Lois Taft (Harshaw) and the late Dave Roberts. Survived by sister-in-law Joan Roberts. Loved by her grandchildren; Shaun Ostler (Cheryl), David Morandin, Lynsey Bronaugh (Jeremy), Matthew Peacock, Sean Frail, Malcolm, Michelle and Melanie Peacock, Paul and Anthony Jackson and great-grandchildren; Misha Athena Ostler, Kyla Martinez, Rowan Bronaugh, Finn, Tinsley, Blake and Caiden Peacock. Friends are invited to visit at the BURKE FUNERAL HOME (613-968-6968) 150 Church Street, Belleville on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow the service. Memorial donations the Shriners Hospitals for Children or the Wellington Food Bank would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences welcomed at www.burkefuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of D.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -