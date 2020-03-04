|
Peacefully with her family by her side at Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in her 88 year. Dear daughter of the late William and Alice Roberts. Beloved wife of Maurice Peacock. Loving mother of Bill Eaton (Anne), Charlene (Chris) Morandin, Shayne Eaton, Todd Eaton (late Rose), Malcolm Peacock (Sandra), Graham Peacock, Wendy Peacock Frail and the late Rhona Marie Eaton. Dear sister of Hazel Lewis (late Wilfred), Don Roberts (Pauline), Lois Taft (Harshaw) and the late Dave Roberts. Survived by sister-in-law Joan Roberts. Loved by her grandchildren; Shaun Ostler (Cheryl), David Morandin, Lynsey Bronaugh (Jeremy), Matthew Peacock, Sean Frail, Malcolm, Michelle and Melanie Peacock, Paul and Anthony Jackson and great-grandchildren; Misha Athena Ostler, Kyla Martinez, Rowan Bronaugh, Finn, Tinsley, Blake and Caiden Peacock. Friends are invited to visit at the BURKE FUNERAL HOME (613-968-6968) 150 Church Street, Belleville on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow the service. Memorial donations the Shriners Hospitals for Children or the Wellington Food Bank would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences welcomed at www.burkefuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 4, 2020