Died peacefully on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood at the age of 63. Gary of Stayner, beloved husband of Dianne (nee Warden). Loving father of Jaime-Lynn (Greg Fleet), Adam, Kelly and Kurtis (Melinda). Cherished grandfather of Daniel, Tyler, Mark, Jordan, Rory and Rogan and great grandfather of Jackson and Mason. Dear brother of Sharon (Paul O'Sullivan), Donna (Doug Hogg), Dianne (the late Jim Robinson) and Marie (Raymond McInnis). Dear son-in-law of Jean Warden. Gary will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews, friends and his fur family Lucy and Sparky. Gary was a hardworking, kind and compassionate man who cherished his family and absolutely adored his grandchildren. He loved to watch Kurtis play hockey, cheer on his Blue Jays and spend some solitude ice fishing. He will be missed. Friends will be received at the First Baptist Church, 205 Oak Street, Stayner on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. for the Funeral Service at 1 o'clock. Interment Stayner Union Cemetery. Reception to follow. If desired, a donation to the First Baptist Church, Stayner or the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation for the ICU would be appreciated by Gary's family. Arrangements under the care of the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home. To sign his Book of Memoires, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 21, 2020