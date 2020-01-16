|
Beloved wife of the late Robert Grenville. Born in Saint John, New Brunswick, Diane was the daughter of Hazel Irene MacDonald and George Chipman Beatteay and was the second in a family of 16 children. Mother of Robert Varge and Beverley Elaine Pasley (predeceased June 2019). Grandmother of Richard, Robbie, Rachael and Rebecca Pasley and Merritt Alexander Craft. Missed by her best friend Terry Pilling and members of the congregations of the Jehovah's Witnesses in Barrie, who remained steadfast even though forgotten. Diane loved words, enjoyed reading, writing poetry and crosswords. She played piano for fellow residents until dementia stole them all away. The family especially wishes to thank the 6th floor PSW's at Victoria Village Manor for their enduring and heartfelt care as well as the nurses at the RVH who made her last hours comfortable. Friends may call at the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Spring interment Barrie Union Cemetery. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020