1/1
Daisy Doris Derrick
1927-08-30 - 2020-10-06
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daisy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In her 94th year at Matthews House. Beloved husband of the late Joseph Derrick. Loving mother of Joyce (Bill), Kim (Marilyn), Dawn (Fred), April (Brad) and Jodi (Dan). Cherished Nanny of Aaron, Amanda, Alana, Derrick, Curtis and Joel. Great-Grammy's to Adrian, Ari, Mykayla and Evelyn. Daughter of the late Florance Mary Harvefield and Walter Perry. A private funeral service was held at Thomas Funeral Home on October 10th, with Interment at the St. James Church - Colgan Cemetery. If so desired donations can be made to the Matthews House Hospice or My Sisters Place.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W. John Thomas Funeral Home
244 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1V6
(705) 435-5101
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved