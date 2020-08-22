1984-2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son. Dale was raised in Midland but most recently lived in Barrie. His happiest times were spent with his family boating on Georgian Bay and playing his guitar. Dale is survived and loved by his parents Bruce and Cathy, his brother Kyle and wife Lindsey (nephew Gavin and niece Grace), his grandparents Carl and Carol, his Aunts Wendy and Brenda and his Uncles Bob and Brent and lifelong friend Justin. Predeceased by his grandparents Donald, Barbara and Jeanne and his Uncle Barry. A private service will held at the Nicholls Funeral Home, 330 Midland Avenue, Midland. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association (Mulcaster st., Barrie) would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Memorial condolences may be made at www.nichollsfuneral.ca