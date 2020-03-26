|
|
Passed away at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on March 16, 2020 in his 68th year. Loving partner of Suzanne Gardiner. Cherished father of Eric Stubbs of Calgary and stepfather of Jody Gardiner (Gayle), Jason Gardiner (Lisa), Jessie Gardiner (Crystal) and James Gardiner (Katherine). Dear brother of Sandra Mackie (George) - both predeceased. Dale will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association may be made through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street Orillia, ON L3V 1L1, (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 26, 2020