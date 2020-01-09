Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
Resources
More Obituaries for Dalibor Dolic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dalibor "Joe" Dolic


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away suddenly, at home at the age of 55. He will be deeply missed by his sons, Angelo and Brandon, his mother Andjela Dolic, siblings Davorka, Drago "Dan" and Dianne, his nieces Valentina, Christine, Victoria, Vanessa, Angela, Isabella, Mila, Jasmine and Zoraleana and nephews Adam, Antonio, Isaac, Kayden and Leo. Joe will be fondly remember by extended family and friends. Predeceased by his father Arif Dolic (2008). Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 3-5 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday January 3, 2020 at 1p.m. Interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, in Stoney Creek. www.smithsfh.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dalibor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -