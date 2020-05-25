Born July 8, 1993 Peterborough, Ontario. Passed away May 17, 2020 in Midland, Ontario in his 27th year, after a short four year struggle with Juvenile Diabetes. Dalton ultimately succumbed when his heart gave out. He passed away peacefully in his sleep due to complications of the diabetes disease process. Dalton is survived by his parents Tracey and Cindy-Lynn (Andrew), brother Clark (Rebecca), sister Madison, stepbrother Brodie and grandmother Brenda Walker (Dave). Predeceased by grandparents James and Nancy Holbrook, and Ronald Walker. Dalton will be remembered as a friend to all and an enemy to none. He was always willing to give the shirt off his back and ask for nothing in return. He will be sadly missed by many loved ones. To honor his memory, the family requests any memories, pictures or stories of Dalton's life be shared on his Facebook page so that they can be used during the Celebration of Life and let his legacy be honored by friends and family for years to come. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to LeClair Cremation Centre.



