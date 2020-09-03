1/1
August 20, 1972 - August 29, 2020 It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of Damon Thomas Clarke on August 29, 2020 at the family property on Manitoulin Island. Damon was the loving husband of Lindsay Cook, and a wonderful father and best friend to his sons Sam and Toby. Cherished son, brother and uncle, he is survived by his parents Susanne Clarke and Thomas Clarke, brother Peter, brother-in-law Steve Bridson, niece Noa Bridson, and nephew Levi Cook. He is predeceased by his sister Mandy Bridson. Damon was a dedicated father who shared his passion for science and nature with his sons at every opportunity. His desire to understand the workings of the world inspired his sons, as did his compassion for all living things. He was an innovator and accomplished photographer whose fascination was captured by the endless opportunities of artificial intelligence. The family property on Manitoulin Island was a treasured refuge filled with memories of family and friends. Damon will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends will be received by the family at the Awen' Gathering Place, Harbourview Park, on Friday September 4, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. To respect the current COVID-19 guidelines, face coverings are recommended and the number of people permitted to gather at any one time must remain below 100. A private graveside service will be held at All Saints' Anglican Cemetery on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Donations in his memory can be made to Elephant Thoughts. Friends may visit Damon's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

