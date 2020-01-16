|
|
Passed away on January 6, 2020 at the Meaford General Hospital- Meaford, at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Donelda McDougall for over 42years. Loving father of Evelyn, Ellen (Todd), Shawn and Ed (Shannon). Cherished grandfather of Daniel (Mady), Abrielle (Kira), Simon, Emma, Damien, Nicholas, Conner, Quentin, Jaden, Joe, Xavier and great grandfather to Daniel. Daniel will also be missed by many of his siblings and their families. He was predeceased by his parents and his twin brother David. Dan served for over 35 years for the Toronto Fire Department, first as a fire fighter and later in his career as the fire inspector for the department. Cremation has taken place and friends will be received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2p.m. Until service time at 3 o'clock in the Funeral Chapel. Arrangements entrusted in Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel. If desired, donations to the Diabetes Association would be appreciated by his family.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020