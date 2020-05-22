Dan Kelly 73 of Midhurst passed peacefully Sunday morning at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie. Beloved husband of Bonnie. Loving father to Rick (Lisa), Bryan Kelly, and cherished grandfather of Owen and Thomas. Survived by his brothers and sisters Fran (Wayne) Campbell, Margaret Cooper, Desi (Chris), Jim (Nancy), Paul (Barb), Pat (Bonnie), Cathy Downing, and John. Brother-in-law to Susan (Herb deceased) Lee, and Greg Lee. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. A private family interment will be held at the Barrie Union Cemetery. Memorial donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation would be appreciated by family.