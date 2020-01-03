Home

Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
Passed peacefully at home in Washago surrounded by family on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in his 71st year. Daniel, loving husband to Carol, will be sadly missed by his children Rob (Arthemise), Tammy (Keith) Keen, and Shannon Blasdell. Daniel will be cherished by his grandchildren Ricky (Lindsey) Abbott, Travis (Nicole) Abbott, Julie Abbott (Greg), Kaitlyn Abbott (Mike), Lindsey Abbott, and Jaden Blasdell, and by his great-grandchildren Danny, Kayden, Octavian, Evelynn, Tommy, and Cassandra. Daniel will be lovingly remembered by his siblings Dave (Cathy), John (Rob), and Catherine. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and will be accepted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705)326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
