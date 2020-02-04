|
Hermanus, Daphne Elizabeth (née Johnston) Died peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Georgian Manor, Penetanguishene at the age of 79. Daphne, of Wasaga Beach, beloved wife of Bill Hermanus for almost 60 years. Loving mother of Michele (John Clayton) and Cheryl (Walter Scott). Cherished Nana of David (Kim), Matthew (Samantha), Katelyn, Meghan and Ryan, and Old Nana of great-grandsons Logan, Jack and Calvin. Dear sister of Derek (Evie) Johnston. She was a volunteer at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital for over 17 years. Daphne was a caring woman who loved to shop, travel, decorate for all occasions and to bake for her family and friends. She was a devoted wife and a wonderful mother and nana. She will be dearly missed. Friends are invited to join her family at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. for a Celebration of Life. Words of Remembrances at 2:30 p.m. Light refreshments. If desired, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Collingwood G&M Hospital Foundation or Alzheimers Society of Greater Simcoe County would be appreciated by her family. To sign Daphne's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavdison.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 4, 2020