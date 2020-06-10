Darlyn Bradley Hughes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darlyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hughes, Darlyn Bradley (nee Rivier) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother, Daryln Hughes on June 5, 2020. Mom was in her 90th year but her death was very unexpected. She is now with her husband Harry, and sons Bradley and Cameron. Mom is survived by her children Terry Lynn Maheu, Deborah Laurin (Ken), Richard Hughes (Deb), Evelyn Campbell (Lorne) and Scott Hughes (Germaine). She is also survived by her loving 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Darlyn was very involved with her many years of volunteering in the community, CLH and GBGH as a few examples, and was even recognized by the provincial government for her volunteering efforts. Mom was part of many organizations throughout her years such as curling, lawn bowling, bridge clubs, and Probus, just to mention a few. She saw the world through her annual trips/voyages, including her Scotland visit last fall. She will be missed by all. Special thanks to Cathy Szafranski and Pat Maheu, and the many others for their friendships with mom over the years. All were important to her. Donations to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation or Community Living Huronia would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved