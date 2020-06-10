Hughes, Darlyn Bradley (nee Rivier) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother, Daryln Hughes on June 5, 2020. Mom was in her 90th year but her death was very unexpected. She is now with her husband Harry, and sons Bradley and Cameron. Mom is survived by her children Terry Lynn Maheu, Deborah Laurin (Ken), Richard Hughes (Deb), Evelyn Campbell (Lorne) and Scott Hughes (Germaine). She is also survived by her loving 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Darlyn was very involved with her many years of volunteering in the community, CLH and GBGH as a few examples, and was even recognized by the provincial government for her volunteering efforts. Mom was part of many organizations throughout her years such as curling, lawn bowling, bridge clubs, and Probus, just to mention a few. She saw the world through her annual trips/voyages, including her Scotland visit last fall. She will be missed by all. Special thanks to Cathy Szafranski and Pat Maheu, and the many others for their friendships with mom over the years. All were important to her. Donations to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation or Community Living Huronia would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 10, 2020.