Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 59. Darren Austin beloved son of Richard and Patricia Austin. Father of Samantha (Dillon), Mark (Sarah), Lauren (Tom) and Kent (Hugo). Brother of Kent (Lisa) and Dawn (Jim). Darren will also be remembered by Tess Karahotzitis, his niece Jenny, nephews Kyle and Nick along with his aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends and family will be received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 445 St. Vincent St. Barrie (just north of Cundles Rd.) on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 12 - 4 p.m. with tributes shared at 1 p.m. Memorial donations to Gamblers Anonymous Barrie Chapter would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 13, 2020
